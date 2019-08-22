Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Fc Global Realty Inc (NASDAQ:FCRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.63. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

