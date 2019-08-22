FAR (ASX:FAR) Trading Up 8.3%

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 2,906,800 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.01 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.06.

FAR Company Profile (ASX:FAR)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.