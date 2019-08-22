FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $554,807.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinMex and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00267663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01326091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000432 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.