Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.35 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

