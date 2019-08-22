Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,853,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,257,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,593,606,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $10,044,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $23,406,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,336,861 shares of company stock valued at $248,044,391. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

FB traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 369,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $531.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

