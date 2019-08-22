Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

FN stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

