F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $164.23 Average PT from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.44. 13,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,623. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,931. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

