Expanse Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Expanse has a market capitalization of $328,278.00 and approximately $4,664.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

