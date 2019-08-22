eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $55,036.65 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $55,036.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.30.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 946,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.