Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Everus has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $1,631.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77. In the last week, Everus has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.36 or 0.04912772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,719,558 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

