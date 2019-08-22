Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $18.29. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 4,997 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.