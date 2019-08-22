Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $18.29. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 4,997 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
