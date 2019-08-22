ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) Shares Down 0.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.20 and last traded at $86.00, 1,163 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33.

