ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.04

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.19. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN makes up about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 1.33% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

