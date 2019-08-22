Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 191,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 120,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

