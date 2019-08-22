EtherSportz Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $51,096.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.47 or 0.04879528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 1,972,246 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.