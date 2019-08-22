Etherparty Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $84,456.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00267127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01334575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

