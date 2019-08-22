Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.20 million and $91,242.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

