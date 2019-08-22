Ether Zero Market Capitalization Hits $9.63 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.01887365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,495,614 coins and its circulating supply is 164,466,201 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

