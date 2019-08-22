Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $5.90-5.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $203.72 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.