Equal (EQL) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Equal has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $505,955.00 and approximately $53,982.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.01335950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,780,049 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.