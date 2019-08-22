Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

ETTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 8,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

