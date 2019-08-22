ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDRA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 696,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. 18,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,489. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

