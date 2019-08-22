Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 6,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endologix during the second quarter worth about $17,828,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

