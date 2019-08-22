Elite (1337) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Elite has a market cap of $431,961.00 and $17.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00065020 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,273,377,541 coins and its circulating supply is 26,471,024,426 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

