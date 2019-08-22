ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) Trading Up 0.2%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return accounts for about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

