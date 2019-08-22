El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Trading Down 20%

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

