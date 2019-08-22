eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,717.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $731,514.00 and $6,717.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00726113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000547 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

