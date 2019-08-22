Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,236,650.00 in Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $2,236,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,843,165.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fondation Rennes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Fondation Rennes sold 52,855 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,010,604.20.

NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. Ebix Inc has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Ebix’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ebix by 76.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ebix by 826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Ebix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 111,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBIX. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

