Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $806.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
