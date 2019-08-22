E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, LocalTrade and YoBit. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000735 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

