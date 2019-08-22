Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.34 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $10.34 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.47 or 0.04879528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,574,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.