Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,519,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 597,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,646. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

