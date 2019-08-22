Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $14.30. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 97,130 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRG.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.