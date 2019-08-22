Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

