Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $38,522.10 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 2,190 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 10,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,167 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.11.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 2,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 10,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $185,900.00.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

