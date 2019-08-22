Domtar (UFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domtar (NYSE: UFS):

8/2/2019 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/3/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

7/2/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2019 – Domtar was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFS stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 8,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Domtar Corp alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Domtar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.