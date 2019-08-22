DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0305

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $110,372.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00561513 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005472 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 116.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

