Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.80, 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 364.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 14.52% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

