Diploma’s (DPLM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,678 ($21.93) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.46) on Monday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,654 ($21.61). The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,462.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,475.70.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

