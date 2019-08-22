Dinero (DIN) Market Capitalization Hits $5,205.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Dinero has a total market cap of $5,205.00 and $9.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

