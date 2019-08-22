Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post sales of $31.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $31.59 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $23.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $130.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.67 million to $132.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.71 million, with estimates ranging from $153.20 million to $162.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

APPS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,557. The company has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.