DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to report $814.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $768.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after purchasing an additional 388,759 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,977,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

