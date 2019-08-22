Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

