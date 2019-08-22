DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

DHT stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

