Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
DBI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. Designer Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.63.
In other Designer Brands news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About Designer Brands
Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.