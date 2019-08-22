Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

DBI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. Designer Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

