Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $929,205.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,085,307 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

