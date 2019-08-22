Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bibox, Liqui and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and $6.00 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, AirSwap, UEX, ZB.COM, Bibox, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, BigONE, Kucoin, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

