DAO.Casino Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $1,240.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

