Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.39. Danaos shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

DAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

