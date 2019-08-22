CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and $2.77 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, IDCM and Zebpay. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00724768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, IDCM, Binance, LBank, BCEX, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, Koinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

